RICHMOND, Va. — Kelly Gee, the head of the Virginia Lottery on Tuesday was named the next Secretary of the Commonwealth by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

She succeeds Kay Coles James, according to a written statement.

“We’re pleased Kelly Gee will be serving our administration as the new Secretary of the Commonwealth," Youngkin said in the statement. "Her valuable expertise, years of public service, and commitment to serve Virginians will make her an excellent Secretary.”

In June 2022, Kelly Gee was appointed by Youngkin to serve as executive director of the Virginia Lottery. Gee has spent the last decade in public service, including eight years as a senior staff member to General Assembly leadership, culminating in her role as deputy chief of staff to the 55th Speaker of the House.

“I am thrilled to move into a new role within the Youngkin administration as Secretary of the Commonwealth,” said Kelly Gee. “After a decade of public service, I look forward to serving the Commonwealth in this new capacity by assisting Virginians on behalf of the Governor. Secretary James has served Virginians incredibly well, and I look forward to building on her progress.”

When she joined the Lottery in 2018, Gee served on the Lottery’s leadership team as the manager of government relations. She was responsible for managing the strategy and execution of legislative outreach efforts and played an active role in policy creation and implementation.

She holds an undergraduate degree in Government from the College of William and Mary and a Master of Arts in Political Science from Virginia Tech.

Secretary James will continue her service to students in Virginia as a member of the board at James Madison University.