The Republican-led Virginia Department of Elections elected to withdraw from a multi-state election data-sharing partnership over concerns about privacy, costs and the alleged risk of data sharing with outside organizations being “leveraged for political purposes.”

Democratic lawmakers asserted Monday that the move is an effort to undermine voting access and trust in the electoral process.

The Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) was created in 2012 with Virginia as one of the seven founding members. Gov. Bob McDonnell, a Republican, promoted it at the time. The partnership allows for states to compare voting data to identify people who have died or moved between states and adjust rolls accordingly — measures that can prevent or catch instances of voter fraud.

“ERIC primarily combated the things Republicans claim to care about,” said House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, at a news conference Monday. “Why would Republicans want to do away with it? The answer is and has always been clear since Governor (Glenn) Youngkin was elected — because they want to undermine our democracy.”

Virginia’s ERIC pullout follows several other GOP-led states that have withdrawn — Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio and West Virginia. Texas has considered a withdrawal that is supported by the Republican Party of Texas, but has not yet left ERIC.

Scott remarked on how the Youngkin administration quietly changed the process for formerly incarcerated people to have their voting rights restored, and also noted the GOP-led push in recent years to walk back the expanded voting access that was implemented when Democrats held the governorship and majorities in the General Assembly.

“From quietly changing the restoration of rights progress to this surprising departure from ERIC, everything they do is trying to disrupt our election process,” he said Monday. “These destructive changes harm voters and undermine faith in our system.”

Last week, Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals wrote a letter to ERIC, citing reasons for Virginia’s planned withdrawal. She cited concerns over rising costs to participate following the departure of other states and confidentiality of the data sharing.

The letter noted “momentum around the creation of viable alternatives to inter-state data sharing compacts” and “Virginia’s ability to replicate favorable ERIC functionality internally and develop true autonomy for all list maintenance and data sharing practices.”

To accomplish this, Andrea Gaines, a spokesperson for Beals, said the department will obtain a subscription to the Limited Master Death file from the Social Security Administration and will continue to process records it receives from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

She added that Virginia has been in talks with other states for “several months about creating new state-to-state data-sharing relationships for the purpose of identifying double voters.”

On the concern over rising costs, Gaines said the fiscal year costs rose from $37,000 to $54,000 from 2022 to 2023. Participating states contribute to the funding for ERIC.

A spokesperson for Youngkin said rising costs were a reason to withdraw, along with concerns over privacy.

“Virginia withdrew from ERIC because Virginians’ data was shared with an ERIC affiliated research organization and, despite its efforts, Virginia was unable to reform ERIC,” said Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin.

ERIC has previously shared anonymized data for research purposes with an election organization led by David Becker, ERIC’s founder. States that participated did so voluntarily, VPM reported.

Democratic lawmakers have accused the Youngkin administration of “buying into” conspiracy theories. In Monday’s news conference, several senators and delegates reflected on the growing national tensions around distrust in elections — spearheaded by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“This is wild conspiracy theory stuff, right?” said Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax. “It’s really disturbing that the governor and Susan (Beals) do seem to buy into these debunked conspiracy theories. They’re willing to believe that kind of information and actually use that kind of conspiracy theory to guide decision making over at the Department of Elections.”

Asked if the Youngkin administration had a response to the allegation, Porter did not directly respond, but answered other questions.

During his 2021 campaign, Youngkin initially ducked questions about whether he believed the 2020 election was stolen. After winning the GOP nomination, he said he would have voted to certify the results. Last year, he campaigned for some GOP gubernatorial candidates around the country — like Arizona’s Kari Lake — who continued to deny the results of the 2020 election.

As for ERIC, after roughly a decade of operating under the radar as a bipartisan coalition of more than 30 states, it has generated concern from leaders or constituents in the states that have pulled out of it.

In early 2022, it became the subject of far-right blogs framing the partnership as a liberal conspiracy to steal elections. Louisiana became the first state to withdraw from ERIC shortly afterward.

Shane Hamlin, ERIC’s current executive director, provided a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, stating that the organization will follow its “bylaws and membership agreement regarding any member’s request to resign membership.”

That means that, following Beals’ resignation notice, it will be 91 days before the resignation is effective, according to the bylaws.

“We will continue our work on behalf of our remaining member states in improving the accuracy of America’s voter rolls and increasing access to voter registration for all eligible citizens,” Hamlin said in the statement.