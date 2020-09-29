State Police search for hatchet-wielding man

A Virginia State Police trooper suffered minor injuries Sunday night in Grayson County after a man struck him with a hatchet and then fled the scene.

The incident occurred when someone knocked on a church door in Troutdale. An off-duty trooper opened the door and saw a man and a dog, according to a news release from the VSP.

“The trooper asked if he could help and the man yelled back at him. It was at this point that the trooper observed the man was holding a hatchet,” the release states. “As the trooper attempted to close the door, the man swung the hatchet and struck the back of the trooper’s hand. The trooper was able to close the door and directed the members of the congregation to immediately go to the church basement for their safety.”

The man ran to the nearby woods, and the trooper helped churchgoers leave the area. The trooper suffered minor scratches to his hand and was treated at the scene. No one else at the church was injured, according to the release.

State Police resources responded to the scene but were unable to locate the man.