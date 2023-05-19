One person was killed and another injured when a tree struck a truck traveling in Lee County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal crash, which occurred May 11 at 6:35 p.m. on Route 641, less than a mile west of Route 421, according to a written statement.

A 2007 Toyota Tacoma was traveling east on Route 641 when a tree unexpectedly fell across the cab of the vehicle.

The driver, Randy W. Woodard, 57, of Jonesville, Virginia, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The passenger, Hustler W. Woodard, 34, of Pennington Gap, Virginia, died at the scene.

No charges were filed.