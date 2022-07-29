State of emergency declared for SWVA flooding

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency after another severe flooding event in Southwest Virginia for the second time this month.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Pound, Virginia got an estimated 5 to 6 inches of rain, and Clintwood, Virginia saw more than 6 inches in the two-day period, according to Brandon Wasilewski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Morristown, Tennessee office. Those numbers exceed the area’s normal average rainfall total for the entire month of July, which is typically around 5 inches, Wasilewski said.

On Friday, Dickenson County Emergency Management Coordinator Richard Thacker reported damage to three county buildings – a recreation center, a library in Clintwood and a senior citizens building in Clinchco.

As crews in both Dickenson and Wise counties continue cleanup efforts and conduct damage assessments, there is no word on just how many structures were damaged in the flooding; however, officials have noted that damage to roadways is a concern.

“I don't anticipate we have a lot of homes damaged,” Thacker said. “It’s mostly driveways, culverts and bridges.”

Wise County Emergency Management Coordinator Jessica Swinney reported damage to roadways that were being assessed by the Virginia Department of Transportation on Friday.

According to Swinney, Wise County had 16 people evacuated by swift water rescue teams on Thursday, eight of which were evacuated by the Bristol Swift Water Rescue Team. There were no evacuations or swift water rescues in Dickenson, according to Thacker.

No deaths or injuries have been reported as a result of the flooding in either county.