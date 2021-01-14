State lawmakers honor Chafin's memory

Pillion hailed Chafin as a “champion” on protecting constitutional rights, investing in schools and promoting economic development and access to health care, among many issues.

“If God needed an attorney, a banker, a farmer or just a really great friend, he’s certainly got one now. May the senator from Russell’s memory be an example for us all, and may we aspire to the example he set,” Pillion said.

Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, recalled becoming friends with Chafin and told stories about visiting each other’s homes over the years. He also cited Chafin’s “encyclopedic knowledge” of songs and song lyrics and quoted lines from a Natalie Merchant song as part of his tribute.

“Let the youth of America mourn, include him in their prayers; Let his image linger on, repeat it everywhere; With candles, with flowers, he was one of ours; One of ours,” Mason said.

Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, who was Chafin’s deskmate when the body convened in Senate chambers, urged lawmakers to try to “be like Ben.”