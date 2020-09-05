State confirms COVID-19 outbreak at mental health facility in Marion

MARION, Va. — The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has confirmed that 10 staff members and two patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion.
Results for two additional staff members and one patient are still pending, according to DBHDS spokeswoman Lauren Cunningham.
DBHDS’s infection control strategies include isolating patients who are positive and quarantining those who have been exposed but whose status is unknown, Cunningham said. All patients admitted to state psychiatric facilities are tested for the virus, she said, and those who refuse testing and don’t have symptoms are monitored in quarantine.
Additionally, all patients are monitored daily for symptoms and those with chronic medical conditions, including the geriatric population, are checked for fever and other symptoms up to three times daily.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.