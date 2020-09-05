 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State confirms COVID-19 outbreak at mental health facility in Marion
0 comments

State confirms COVID-19 outbreak at mental health facility in Marion

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

MARION, Va. — The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has confirmed that 10 staff members and two patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion.

Results for two additional staff members and one patient are still pending, according to DBHDS spokeswoman Lauren Cunningham.

DBHDS’s infection control strategies include isolating patients who are positive and quarantining those who have been exposed but whose status is unknown, Cunningham said. All patients admitted to state psychiatric facilities are tested for the virus, she said, and those who refuse testing and don’t have symptoms are monitored in quarantine. 

Additionally, all patients are monitored daily for symptoms and those with chronic medical conditions, including the geriatric population, are checked for fever and other symptoms up to three times daily.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts