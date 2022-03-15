State budget stalemate affects school budget plans

With the state budget deadlocked in Richmond, school divisions statewide will pause in developing their budgets for fiscal 2022-23.

Virginia’s General Assembly adjourned last Saturday without approving a biennial budget, which means Gov. Glenn Youngkin must call a special session to finalize the plan. Each chamber passed its respective budget in February and a conference committee has been working to negotiate a compromise.

The two plans contain raises for state and state-funded employee positions, but at different levels, and are about $3 billion apart.

On Monday night the Bristol Virginia School Board approved its proposed $52.9 million spending plan for 2022-23, with the understanding revisions may be needed.

For the school system, the difference between the two state budgets equates to about $2.3 million, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. It will be different for every division statewide.

“It’s just a matter of what adjustments do we make if a conference budget is approved,” Perrigan said. “If it’s closer to the Senate version, we’ll basically make no adjustments. If it’s closer to the House version, we’ll have to make pretty significant adjustments.”

The House budget reduced the amount of at-risk add-on (funding for divisions with high poverty rates) the division would receive in the first year and lowers the proposed teacher salary increases from 5% to 4% in each year of the biennium.

Much of the difference lies in salaries, Perrigan said.

“We’ll just have to wait and see where that lands. There is a lot of negotiating to be done between now and then,” Perrigan said.

Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, said the two plans are about $3 billion apart, primarily for tax relief supported by Youngkin.

“The double deductions are a lot of that; tax money back to citizens in Virginia along with grocery tax relief and gas tax relief, which are all in the House budget, but not in the Senate budget,” Wampler said. “The House budget is sound. It makes some smart investments in mental health and public education – not only increasing teacher pay but for facilities. The state would provide funding for localities to modernize, rebuild and renovate schools – championed by Del. O’Quinn’s loan and rebate bill. That’s a really meaningful piece of this.”

It will be up to the budget conferees to negotiate the compromise and state allocations to public schools will also be negotiated Wampler said, including support staff funding and funding for assistant principals and principals.

Wampler said Washington County Virginia schools are looking at a $4.1 million difference between the two versions.

State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, agreed there is much work to be done.

“There is about a $3 billion gulf in total between the Senate and House versions of the budget. A major driver of that is how the Senate and House differ in the approach to tax relief and how that then impacts investments in other areas. I believe that we can and should do a mixture of both given our state revenue projections,” Pillion said.

“Budget conferees are working to address differences in the budgets and I am confident we will see strong elements of both the Senate and House budgets in the final version when Gov. Youngkin calls us back to Richmond for special session,” Pillion said.

The General Assembly is set for its reconvened session April 27. Wampler expects the budget session could occur before then. The fiscal year begins July 1.

In 2014 it took until June 12 before the General Assembly broke through gridlock and approved a biennial budget, after a fight with then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe over his plan to expand Medicaid.

