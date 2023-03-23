BRISTOL, Va. —Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin paid a visit to Virginia High School on Thursday to talk to students about America’s fentanyl crisis.

Calling the fentanyl problem “extensive,” Youngkin pointed to statistics, such as fentanyl overdoses in Virginia doubling from 2019 to 2021, and the 2,600 Virginians who died due to fentanyl overdoses this past year.

“This is not a tragedy,” Youngkin said. “This is an epidemic of despair. We have got to address this.”

In touching on a multi-faceted approach to addressing the crisis, Youngkin mentioned the ‘Right Help. Right Now.’ initiative to overhaul the state’s behavioral health system by increasing capacity for services and strengthening support systems to prevent crises, assist during crises and aid in recovery. The governor’s office announced the plan last December, describing it as a three-year plan with a proposed investment of more than $230 million in Virginia’s behavioral health system in the coming fiscal year.

Youngkin also addressed the source of the powerful synthetic opioid.

“It comes across the southern border and it makes its way through illegal supply chains up into Virginia,” Youngkin said. “Our challenges are not just that we have a fentanyl epidemic here in Virginia, but we in fact can see the supply chain that runs all the way through into Mexico and into China. A lot of the ingredients come from China, and they are mixed in Mexico and then sent across border.”

According to Youngkin, a recent seizure near the border yielded enough fentanyl to kill 200 million Americans. He also noted that this week in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police intercepted a package of 20,000 fentanyl pills.

“We have to have a secure border that will stop this flow of drugs into the United States,” Youngkin said. “We have to start holding this supply chain accountable, which means that the dealers and the distributors of this horrific drug have to face far stiffer penalties than they face now.”

One way Virginia is doing that is through recently passed legislation declaring fentanyl a weapon of terrorism, which creates an extended prison sentence for offenders who knowingly distribute fentanyl. Youngkin commended the legislation, but expressed disappointment that the legislature did not pass legislation making it a felony homicide for distributors who are linked to an overdose death.

Youngkin vowed Virginia will try again to make it law.

“We’ll go back and get that done,” Youngkin said. “We need to make sure that this supply chain is interrupted at the border and people are held accountable.”

Thursday’s assembly, which included questions from students and emotional testimony from people impacted by the issue, concluded with students receiving training on how to use Narcan, or Naloxone, which can be administered in the case of an opioid overdose to prevent a fatality. Students were also given the opportunity to take home a Narcan kit, if they wished.