Virginia Department of Forestry requesting help collecting nuts and acorns

Each year, VDOF asks the public from across the state to collect and donate nuts of select species to be planted at the state nursery in Crimora, Virginia.

The species of acorns and nuts the tree nursery needs this year are: black oak, black walnut, Chinese chestnut, chestnut oak, live oak, northern red oak, pin oak, southern red oak, swamp chestnut oak, swamp white oak, white oak and willow oak. Nuts must be delivered to a VDOF office by Oct. 16.

These seeds will produce next year’s hardwood seedling crop, which will be sold to Virginia’s forestland owners. Seedlings grown from Virginia-grown seed generally produces trees that will best thrive in our state’s climates, according to VDOF.

During September and early October, it is easy to pick up nuts in many yards and parking lots but VDOF asks that Virginia landowners interested in sharing their acorns or nuts are asked to follow specific guidelines.