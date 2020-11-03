Update: Harshbarger declares victory

Updated Story:

Republican Diana Harshbarger's campaign declared victory in the race for Tennessee's 1st District through an emailed statement Tuesday night.

“I believe our steps are ordered and that nothing in this life is wasted,” Harshbarger said in the Tuesday night statement. “I am humbled that the people of East Tennessee have elected me to be their Congresswoman and I am ready to hit the ground running to represent our district.”

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Harshbarger, 60, received about 77% of the vote and roughly 171,000 votes total. Democrat Blair Walsingham, 32, held roughly 21% of the vote, about 46,100 and independent Steven Holder, 65, received about 3% percent of the vote about 6,200 votes total.

All votes are unofficial until election commissions complete their canvass.

Original Story:

Republican Diana Harshbarger leads Democrat Blair Walsingham in the race for the 1st Congressional District seat in Tennessee, incomplete election counts show.