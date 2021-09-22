 Skip to main content
Tennesseans vote for new license plate designs via website
Tennesseans vote for new license plate designs via website

BHC 09222021 Rate The Plates

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee invited Tennesseans to “Rate the Plates” and help choose the state’s next standard license plate by selecting their favorite design at tn.gov/ratetheplates.

 Photo via TN.gov

Tennesseans will have a voice in the design of the state’s new license plate set to debut in January of next year.

Citizens have been invited to “Rate the Plates” and help choose the state’s next standard license plate by selecting a favorite design at tn.gov/ratetheplates. Tennessee license plates redesigned every eight years if funds are approved by the General Assembly.

“As Tennessee celebrates 225 years of statehood, it’s a perfect time to redesign our license plate and feature the Tri-Star that represents each of our state’s unique grand divisions,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “We welcome all Tennesseans to cast their vote and play a role in choosing this piece of our state’s history.”

Voting will conclude at 11:59 p.m. CT Monday, Sept. 27. The winning design will be announced later this fall and available to the public January 2022.

Tennessee statute requires the display of “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” on the plate, as well as county name and expiration year decal locations. Statute also provides that Tennesseans may select an “In God We Trust” plate option.

The new license plate design will replace the current plate that launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

