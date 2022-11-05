Special needs program receives $10K VCEDA grant

Providing a safe and nurturing environment for children with autism, developmental delays and other special needs is what Adair Behavioral Services, LLC focuses on as its therapists work with families whose children need the specialized care the North Tazewell, Virginia clinic offers.

Adair Behavioral Services, LLC was a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Seed Capital Matching Grant.

“Adair Behavioral Services, LLC is providing specialized services which not only help the families and the children they serve, but which also create jobs at the same time,” Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel, said. “The new business, which projected eight full-time employees and three part-time employees within five years has already exceeded its total employment goals in part-time employment with nine currently hired and is well on its way to achieving its five-year projection, with five full-time employees now employed.”

Renee Adair noted the North Tazewell clinic, located at 146 Bluemont Lane, provides care for children who have been referred by their primary care physicians. Plans are also in the works to open a second clinic, Mountain View Behavioral & Educational Services, LLC, just across the state line to enable the clinic to serve children with West Virginia insurance.

“As the only ABA therapy clinic in the Tazewell area, we receive an average of two physician referrals a week for services,” Adair said.

Services are available for children from ages birth to 18. Currently, Adair said the clinic has 15 children in its early intervention programs and 20 who come after school for therapy.

Adair is a licensed and certified behavioral analyst, special education teacher and teacher of the blind. She completed her undergraduate degree in special education at James Madison University; earned her masters degree at Radford University; became certified to teach the blind through George Mason University; and earned her certifications as a behavioral analyst from Virginia Commonwealth University.

“I had a vision of what I wanted the clinic to look like and I invested everything I own to get it going,” she said. “The VCEDA grant gave me the ability to take the vision I had in my head and make it a reality.”

Adair noted she used the VCEDA funds primarily to complete and equip a sensory gym. Floor mats and equipment ranging from ball pits and climbs to a padded slide and a fidget wall to allow children the opportunity to safely get sensory input were installed.

All behavioral, educational and social skills services are individualized to meet the needs of each child learner, with services focused on capitalizing on an individual child’s strengths, while working to increase independence in more challenging areas.