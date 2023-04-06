East Tennessee State University’s Marching Bucs will be strutting down the streets of New York City in 2024.

Becoming one of 10 bands chosen for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Marching Bucs are continuing a remarkable comeback after the program’s dissolution.

“Less than 10 years ago, our marching band had ceased to exist,” ETSU President Brian Noland said in a release announcing the selection.

“In just a few short years, Dr. [Joe] Moore, the ETSU Music Department, our student body and our community have managed to not only relaunch the band but grow it to its largest membership in the university’s history. Now they have secured one of the most prestigious performance spots in the nation.

“Their story is a testament to the grit and excellence that characterize ETSU,” he added.

Moore, director of the Marching Bucs, called the selection “ a dream come true.”

“We are ecstatic about the opportunity to represent our university, our region and the state of Tennessee as we share our passion for performance with Parade viewers on Thanksgiving morning,” he continued.

As part of the announcement, the Macy’s team presented the band with a $10,000 gift to kick off fundraising for the trip. The band will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance through rehearsals and creative fundraising events, which will not only bring the school and the community closer but also prepare the students for the march of a lifetime.

Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, musical and marching abilities to captivate millions of live spectators and viewers nationwide. ETSU’s band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 bands to march in the 98th edition of the annual holiday spectacle.

“Under Dr. Moore’s leadership, the band has grown into the largest marching ensemble in school history, consistently delivering dynamic, impactful performances at games and exhibitions across the country,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer.