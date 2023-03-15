Proposed legislation to form a task force that would look into potentially rejecting education money from the federal government passed Tennessee’s House K-12 Subcommittee this week.

Rep. Debra Moody, R-Covington, presented the bill to the subcommittee Tuesday on behalf of House Speaker Cameron Sexton. After subcommittee approval of an amendment rewriting the bill, Moody said that the legislation would create a task force in order to gauge the feasibility of rejecting federal education funding.

“The goal of the task force is to identify the amount of federal funding received by the state in each political subdivision for educational programs or purposes in the current fiscal year, each federal law, regulation or program from which this state receives federal funding in and whether the state has the option not to comply with or participate in, with each respective federal law, regulation or program,” Moody said.

The 11-person task force would be composed of the state’s Department of Education commissioner, three members of each chamber, two directors of schools and two teachers, all appointed by the speakers of the House and Senate. The task force would look at how the state is planning to use the federal funds, Moody said, and consider any stipulations associated with receiving the dollars.

“This task force will advise the administration and the General Assembly on the feasibility of rejecting federal funding and how to eliminate the restrictions on the state due to the receipt of this federal funding,” Moody said.

If the bill passes, the task force would meet at least monthly with a strategic plan due to the Governor and General Assembly by Dec. 1.

Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville, the K-12 Subcommittee’s lone Democrat, questioned the bill, calling the task force “ill-conceived” and its mission “very dangerous.”

Moody said that the idea has been tossed around before, but has never been looked into in such detail as the bill prescribes.

“I am happy to carry this bill on behalf of the speaker to start looking and find out the real answers, the facts,” Moody said.

The bill now moves on to the House Education Administration Committee, where the bill will be heard March 22.

According to the Associated Press, Tennessee receives nearly $1.8 billion in federal K-12 education money, and no state has ever rejected federal education funds.