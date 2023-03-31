Legislation in the Tennessee General Assembly is proposing ways to make schools safer.

School safety bill HB0322 passed the House Government Operations Committee on Monday just hours after three adults and three children were shot dead at The Covenant School in Nashville.

The Senate Education Committee was scheduled to hear its companion bill this week, but in light of the shooting, Committee Chair Sen. Jon Lundberg postponed it a week to consider any possible improvements for the bill intended to strengthen school security and threat preparedness.

“I just want to make certain that based on what happened this week, we don’t leave any stone unturned and that we’ve done everything possible,” Lundberg said Friday.

In this week’s committee meeting, Lundberg called the proposed legislation “the most comprehensive school security package” he’s seen during his time in the Senate. The proposal would require all school doors to be locked and would require school districts to provide safety plans to the state and local law enforcement every July.

During the House Government Operations Committee’s discussion of the bill sponsored by Rep. William Lamberth, Rep. Justin Jones voiced discontent for the bill, which the committee passed on to the House Calendar and Rules Committee.

“This legislation does nothing to address the root of these issues, which is the proliferation of military grade weapons in our communities,” Jones said.

Lamberth said the bill will save lives.

“Behind every one of those inanimate objects is an evil person that chooses to use it in an inappropriate way,” Lamberth said. “I want to focus on things that will actually ensure the safety of our children, like making sure that doors are closed, like making sure that security guards have the training they need, making sure that they have the threat assessments, to make our schools the most hardened possible target against any form of violence no matter what weapon may be utilized.”

For Lundberg, gun control is a whole other topic.

“If you want to talk about truly what happened this week I would [say] let's focus on what caused this individual to take that action,” Lundberg said. “Obviously there were mental problems, so ultimately it’s (about) how do we prevent that from taking place. If you want to talk about guns, I think that's a separate issue.”