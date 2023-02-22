Tennessee’s House Education Administration Committee heard concerns from several school district leaders in a two-hour hearing held Wednesday on early literacy and retention policy.

The hearing was sparked by the state’s new third-grade retention law, which passed in 2021 and went into effect this school year. The law has drawn criticism from parents, educators and school boards due to its state-mandated pathways to promotion for third-graders who do not pass the English Language Arts portion of their Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test.

For students who don’t pass, the rather complex law provides specific promotion pathways, such as summer school and/or yearlong tutoring in fourth grade, with stipulations related to summer school attendance and demonstrated growth; however, there are exemptions and appeals available for qualifying students.

Once the committee had heard from Tennessee’s Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn, Mississippi’s former education superintendent Dr. Carey Wright and other guests, a five-person panel — including three district directors — addressed the committee.

Dr. Clint Satterfield, director of Trousdale County Schools, said he has two main concerns over the law. Satterfield pointed to its unintended consequence when a parent opts for retention over remedial efforts. Another pitfall, according to Satterfield, is when proactive parents do everything that is asked of them and their child still doesn’t show enough growth to be promoted.

“Are we really going to fail those students?” Satterfield asked. “I think we are going to lose confidence in people and I think we are going to lose sustainability over time when parents do everything that’s asked of them and we still retain students.”

Dr. Jeanne Barker, director of Lenoir City Schools, said one of the hindrances of the law is its aggressive timeline.

“In Lenoir City Schools, we struggle to get qualified teachers to teach our students, especially during the summer,” Barker said. “We have 35% of our students that speak another language other than English as their first language [and] these are students that have been in the country more than two years, but it takes five to seven years for a student to learn to read in a second language and pass a test.”

English language learners of less than two years are exempt from the law. Other exemptions include those with reading disabilities and students who have already been retained.

Gary Lilly, director of Collierville Schools, said that while he believes the law is well-intentioned, changes are warranted, particularly when it comes to an approach to retention based on a single assessment.

“The TCAP test should not be viewed as the definitive authority to target students for retention,” said Lilly, the former director of schools in Bristol, Tenn.

While Wednesday’s hearing was intended to be a chance for committee members to gain knowledge about early literacy efforts and practices, the House K-12 Subcommittee is scheduled to hear bills filed to amend the law on March 7.