Northam: 'Sick and tired' of I-95 jam criticism

The state’s pretreatment of roads for this storm began on Wednesday and continued Thursday. The interstate was not pretreated ahead of Monday’s snowfall because it was preceded by rain.

Northam, as he did during a call with reporters on Tuesday, shifted some of the blame for the chaos on the interstate to the drivers out on the road that day.

“We knew that the storm was coming. We put warnings out. Why don’t you start asking some of these individuals that were out on the highway for hours, one, did you know about the storm? Two, why did you feel it was so important to drive through such a snowstorm?” Northam said. “And three, in hindsight, do you think maybe you should have stayed home or wherever you were, rather than getting out on Interstate 95?

“I think that would be interesting to hear that side.”

On Twitter, Stephen Farnsworth, a professor and director of the Center for Leadership studies at the University of Mary Washington, pushed back on Northam’s criticism of drivers who did not stay off I-95 during Monday’s storm.

“Blaming drivers for the [I-95] multiday mess is absurd. [Virginia] government failed to deliver, first and foremost,” he said.