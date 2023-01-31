Kilgore bill would allow pharmacists to diagnose, treat some infections

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday passed HB 2274, sponsored by Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, to expand access to health care by allowing pharmacists to initiate treatment for certain infections.

The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration, according to a written statement from Kilgore's office.

It allows pharmacists to treat people age 18 and older for group A streptococcus bacteria infection, influenza virus infection, COVID-19 virus infection and urinary tract infections.

The bill was amended in committee to remove RSV and includes an enactment clause that directs the Board of Pharmacy, the Board of Medicine and the Department of Health to establish statewide protocols and regulations by Nov. 1.

“Families in Southwest Virginia are struggling to find quick access to healthcare,” Kilgore said in the statement. “With this legislation, folks can go to their local pharmacy and get the optimal treatment they need as quickly as possible while saving money by avoiding costly emergency care visits.”

According to the Virginia Health Care Foundation, about half of Virginia communities are designated as medically under-served. Yet, 93 percent of the country lives within 5 miles of a pharmacy. The bill unlocks this massive yet untapped network of pharmacies in Virginia’s local communities to make it easier to access treatment.