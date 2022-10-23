Expert: Virginia is well positioned to be a leader in nuclear energy

The idea of establishing a nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia to generate baseload electricity may sound like science fiction, but the pieces are in place that could make it a reality.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced “our moonshot” effort earlier this month, specifically calling for adapting the technology of small modular reactors, or SRMs — the kind used to power submarines and aircraft carriers — to generate electricity at a site in Southwest Virginia.

While small reactor technology has been around for decades, applying it in that way would be revolutionary.

Recent federal legislation, signed into law by President Joe Biden, calls for an infusion of federal dollars to invest in clean energy including SMRs in rural areas and areas around coal mine sites.

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued multi-year cost-share funding since 2018 to support “innovative, domestic nuclear industry-driven concepts that have high potential to improve the overall economic outlook for nuclear power in the United States. This funding opportunity will enable the development of existing, new, and next-generation reactor designs, including SMR technologies.”

To date the department has awarded more than 40 projects including one in Lynchburg. BWX Technologies received $5.4 million for the “establishment of an integrated advanced manufacturing and data science-driven paradigm for advanced reactor systems,” according to the department.

Asked last week about the impact of federal funding, Gov. Youngkin said it would be “substantial” for the future of this project.

Alireza Haghighat, director of the nuclear engineering program at Virginia Tech, said Virginia is well positioned because of its existing nuclear assets.

“Virginia truly is the leader in nuclear technology. The interest is very strong. We have companies. We have reactors and provide all kinds of services,” Haghighat said. “There is no other state that has all aspects of this. We can utilize this existing capability toward the next level and I think we are in a position. It’s just a matter of wanting to do it, and I think we have the leadership. I don’t have any doubt we can do it.”

Locally, the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority has been working to assess potential sites, infrastructure needs and other aspects. Chair Mike Quillen recently told the Herald Courier this region has three outstanding assets: ample numbers of workers with energy sector experience, available land and a robust power infrastructure once used for coal mining.

“This is competitive. There are other parts of Virginia that want this,” Quillen said.

Just over a week ago, Youngkin traveled to Wise County to announce his budget would include a $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund, with $5 million dedicated to advancing research to move the nuclear effort forward.

The funds would be used to expand Virginia’s nuclear energy industry by establishing a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub. These will include grants for higher education to study small modular nuclear reactor technology, funding for nuclear workforce development and additional money for SMR site exploration, including in Southwest Virginia, according to a statement from the governor.

The hub’s mission will be to support innovation in advanced nuclear technologies by identifying technological needs, supporting research by Virginia’s colleges and businesses, identifying nuclear workforce gaps, bolstering workforce training and education and identifying supply chain gaps and filling those gaps with Virginia-made products, according to the statement.

It will be overseen by the Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority, which was established in 2013 to promote nuclear industries, research, technology and education across the state. The authority brings together institutions including Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Liberty University and businesses Dominion Energy, General Electric-Hitachi Newport News Shipbuilding and Lightbridge, a Reston-based nuclear fuel technology company.

“Virginia has one of the strongest nuclear industries in the nation, particularly for commercial, defense and manufacturing. The companies in Virginia are global companies,” Haghighat, founder and vice chair of the consortium’s board of directors, said.

During remarks at Youngkin’s Oct. 14 press conference, Haghighat said expanding nuclear is essential to meet the governor’s goals of affordable, reliable power.

“We hope that this entity can bring together the industries, educational institutions and focus on design, deployment, licensing, operation and advance of nuclear technology. We are in a unique position that we can make Virginia the leader in advanced and next generation nuclear technology in the United States and beyond,” Haghighat said. “This is an ambitious goal of building the first in United States in 10 years ... As a nuclear engineer, I’m waiting for that; to build the reactor because we really — as a society — need this technology to prosper.”

Challenges

This venture contains multiple challenges topped by the fact it hasn’t been built yet.

“We haven’t built one,” Haghighat said in response to a question. “The first thing is licensing — regulation and licensing. There is, for example, one other company already has gone to certification of their design. That is a major step. If the decision is made to go with this company then they are in a position that the [Utah] utility can prepare licensing documentation which includes this design and submit to NRC [Nuclear Regulatory Commission], the commission for licensing the reactor. That process takes time and that is a big part of the 10 years — it might be four to five years. After that comes construction.”

Utah is several years into efforts to adapt the technology and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved an SMR design by NuScale Power, a publicly traded Portland, Oregon-based firm that designs and markets small modular reactors.

In 2020, Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems was awarded $1.35 billion by the U.S. Department of Energy to develop it.

“Significant technology development and licensing risks remain in bringing advanced SMR designs to market and government support is required to achieve domestic deployment of SMRs by the late 2020s or early 2030s,”according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s website.

An SMR could be constructed at one location, transported by truck and set up at another site. And an SMR site doesn’t require hundreds of acres like existing nuclear power plants.

“The design I’m referring to is very similar to existing reactors,” Haghighat said. “We do not need new equipment. We understand the physics of the process. It’s a new system. We feel, based on what we know about the technology, it actually should [develop] relatively fast.”

Another challenge the effort faces — in Virginia or anywhere else — is a workforce unfamiliar with the nuances of nuclear power.

“In the United States, we haven’t built reactors, which means we don’t have people. That is actually one of the major issues,” Haghighat said. “If you look at when we built 104 reactors in a period of 20 years — 1970 to 1990 —we built 100 reactors [in the U.S.]. Why? Because we had the people. We had the companies, we had trained workers. So now we have to go back. We’ve got to retrain these people.

“Nuclear has a lot of unique requirements. That’s why the governor says we need new investment. If government doesn’t invest it cannot happen. Industry would not do that, it is the role of the government,” Haghighat said. “With Gov. Youngkin’s initiative, if we work together — all of the stakeholders — we can achieve it. I really believe we can do it. It’s really a matter of having the resources.”

Working with West Virginia

Virginia Speaker of the House Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, announced an Oct. 13 agreement with his counterpart in West Virginia to try and attract federal funds to Appalachia.

“No two states are better positioned to work together on incentivizing and locating next generation nuclear power facilities than West Virginia and Virginia,” Gilbert said in a written statement. “The unique nature of our rural areas once fully dependent on the coal industry are now ready for a high-tech, clean energy transformation.”

West Virginia recently repealed its ban on development of nuclear energy sources.

“Virginia has been a beneficiary of nuclear power for many years,” Gilbert said in the statement. “Nothing works harder, longer, safer, or more reliably than a nuclear power plant. Small nuclear reactors are the next wave of energy technology, and Virginia needs to be an East Coast hub for its development and deployment.

“It is important that rural and economically challenged areas, and the commonwealth of Virginia as a whole, benefit from the innovation, jobs and investment small modular nuclear technology will bring to the electric grid,” Gilbert said.

Nuclear assets

Dominion Energy operates four traditional reactors in the commonwealth. The North Anna nuclear generating station is about an hour north of Richmond near the town of Mineral. The Dominion Surry power station operates on the James River near Williamsburg.

The North Anna location includes two units which combine to produce nearly 2,000 megawatts or 17% of the state’s electricity — enough to power 450,000 homes, according to the company’s website. The entire facility occupies 1,000 acres in Louisa County.

The Surry power station also has two units which generate more than 1,600 megawatts and supply power to 420,000 homes, or about 14% of the Virginia’s total power demand. The facility covers 840 acres, according to the company.

In addition to providing about 95% of Virginia’s carbon-free power, these four units collectively employ more than 2,000 workers at an average salary of above $80,000 per year, according to information from the Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade.

Virginia is also home to seven companies described as “global leaders” in the nuclear energy sector. They include three in Lynchburg: BWX Technologies, Framatome Inc., and NovaTech; Bechtel and Lightbridge, both based in Reston; Dominion Energy in Richmond and Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News.

BWX Technologies has been selected by NuScale Power to conduct the design for engineering work for NuScale’s small modular reactor nuclear power module.

Additionally, the U.S. Navy’s fleet of submarines and surface ships represent a large collection of nuclear reactors. They are based at the Norfolk Naval shipyard and Newport News Shipbuilding.

Another federal facility, NASA’s Langley Research Center, is actively involved in research and development of nuclear technology.

The colleges of engineering at Virginia Tech, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and Old Dominion University offer nuclear engineering degree programs and nuclear research opportunities.

And that is nothing new.

Virginia Tech previously operated a small research reactor on its campus from 1962 to 1981 as part of a program to teach nuclear physics. In the aftermath of the Three Mile Island incident, interest in nuclear waned and the reactor was decommissioned and later removed, according to the university.

Nuclear research also occurred at the University of Virginia which had two small reactors. One was shut down in 1988 and the other in 1998, according to information on the university’s website.