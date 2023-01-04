CFX receives $7 million grant for expressway

GRUNDY, VA. – A $7 million federal grant will be used in the design and construction of the next phase of the Virginia Coalfields Expressway.

The funds, announced this week, will assist the Virginia Department of Transportation in the design and construction stages of a project to widen a 2.21-mile section of U.S. 121/U.S. 460 in Buchanan County to a four-lane highway, according to a written statement.

The entire project is expected to cost $4 billion and designed to connect U.S. 23 in Wise County to to Grundy and eventually to I-77 via a corresponding four-lane route in West Virginia.

The money was sought by the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority to assist in regional economic development and enhance highway safety.

“Building on the successful community project funding request that was submitted by myself and Senators Kaine and Warner and was included in the FY22 funding bill, I am pleased that an additional $7 million in federal funding has been allocated for the design and construction of the Coalfields Expressway,” U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, said in the statement.

“Southwest Virginia stands to benefit greatly from increased connectivity with our surrounding states. Progress on this important infrastructure project gets us one step closer to providing safe and rapid access to communities along the corridor and improving interstate commerce between disadvantaged portions of Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky,” Griffith said.

In a joint statement issued by Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, they said, “The Coalfields Expressway will boost economic development in Southwest Virginia and make travel throughout the region safer. We’ve heard from countless Virginians about the importance of this project and are proud to have pushed for the maximum available funding for the widening of the Corridor Q section in Buchanan County to continue the development of the expressway.”

The proposed expressway is designed to provide safe and rapid access to communities along the corridor, connecting Pound, Clintwood, Clinchco, Haysi, Breaks, Grundy and Slate. It is projected to greatly improve interstate commerce between Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia and will connect with roads including U.S. Route 460 (Corridor Q), which is scheduled to open from Kentucky to Grundy in Virginia by 2027.