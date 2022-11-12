 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Festival of trees at Southwest Virginia Museum begins Sunday

49086662811_d0f8f0fe0b_o.jpg

This photo from the 2019 Festival of Trees shows the lavish decorations of the trees throughout the Victorian Home that house the museum in Big Stone Gap.

 Photo Contributed

The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park’s 27th Annual Festival of Trees will begin Sunday, Nov. 13 and run through Saturday, Dec. 31.

The Festival of Trees leaves all four floors of the stately Victorian home that houses the museum’s collections at 10 West 1st Street North in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, lavishly decorated for the holiday season.

The Festival of Trees began as a way to celebrate the holiday traditions of the Victorian era as well as to honor the role that C. Bascom Slemp—the driving force behind the museum becoming part of the Virginia State Park system—played in establishing the American tradition of a “national Christmas tree.” Slemp served as the personal secretary to President Calvin Coolidge and in 1923, a group from the Electrical League and the Washington, D.C. public schools approached him with an idea for a Christmas tree to be erected on the White House lawn. Slemp took the idea to the First Lady, Grace Coolidge, who took up the cause. She recommended that the tree be placed on the ellipse south of the White House, and a tradition was born. 

Volunteers from the Southwest Virginia region continue these traditions by decorating holiday trees, mantels, doorways, and banisters throughout the Southwest Virginia Museum, sharing their creative talents and holiday spirit with all who visit the site. This year, 82 groups contributed their time and talent to create truly beautiful displays.

Visitors may tour the Festival of Trees through December 31 during regular museum hours Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. There will also be special “night viewings” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25 and 26, and on December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31. Regular admission rates apply. Adults tickets are $5. Admission for children ages 6 to 12 is $3,.  Children under 6 are admitted for free.

For more information about the Festival of Trees, please contact the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322.

