Tennessee’s House K-12 Subcommittee passed a bill Tuesday that would address the state’s controversial third grade retention law.

The bill is part of an ongoing effort in Nashville to improve a law that has drawn scrutiny for placing pass-fail implications on a single test — the English Language Arts portion of a third grader’s Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test. The law went into effect this school year and stipulates that students who don’t pass that section of their TCAP face state-mandated pathways to promotion, including summer school and/or yearlong tutoring in fourth grade, depending on their score.

The lone bill that passed through the eight-person subcommittee’s third grade retention calendar Tuesday was carried by Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka ,on behalf of House Education Administration Committee Chair Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis. Rewritten by a subcommittee-approved amendment, the bill would lead to less third graders being retained, Cepicky said.

“We’ve looked at these retention bills, and there are some very legitimate, good ideas that we’ve decided to pull out and put on one bill to try to address some of the shortcomings,” Cepicky said.

Cepicky outlined three parts of the bill, prominently Section 1, which would green light promotion for third graders who score in the 50th percentile on their state-approved benchmark test and who also achieve a score of “approaching expectations” on the ELA portion of their end-of-year TCAP. The bill would also clarify an appeals process for parents and would assign tutors for students who are retained.

“That 50th percentile, along with the approaching category on the TCAP, would give us enough confidence to automatically send that child forward to the fourth grade, as long as the locals will provide the necessary supports and interventions for that child to make sure that they get caught up on grade level by the time they take their fourth grade TCAP test,” Cepicky said.

The bill now moves on to the 18-member Education Committee.

A companion bill passed the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday and has been referred to the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee.