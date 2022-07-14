Buchanan woman spends night in a tree to escape floodwaters

OAKWOOD, Va. – Awakened around midnight Tuesday by her black Labrador Vayda, Patty Mullins was startled to see floodwaters a foot deep and rising inside the bedroom of her single-story home next to Dismal River.

Barefoot, wearing just a nightgown and T-shirt and carrying a small flashlight, the 67-year-old Mullins forced open a screen so she and her dog could climb out a window. She reached her red Ford Ranger pickup truck parked in the driveway, climbed on top and reached for Vayda.

“I tried to pick her up but she’s about 70 pounds. I couldn’t pick her up. The last time I saw her she was headed down the river backwards right over there,” Mullins said while gesturing. “She had a Santa squeaky toy in her mouth.”

But the horror which unfolded Wednesday morning in the mountains of Buchanan County was just beginning.

“I tried to wade but the water was too deep, and I can’t swim, but the current brought me this way and washed me up in that tree over there,” Mullins said. “I stayed up in the tree all night with the water up to my waist.

“I could hear all these trees falling and smell all this diesel fuel,” she said.

Did she think she was going to die?

“Absolutely,” she said. “I’m lucky to be alive.”

By 6 a.m., Dismal River was starting to recede and she heard men walking along the nearby railroad track, so she flashed her flashlight, which remarkably worked.

“He said, ‘Where are you?’ I said, ‘In this tree.’ He said, ‘I’m going to get help. Stay where you are.’ That was cute,” she said.

Freed from the tree, Mullins walked barefoot across a small bridge littered with downed trees, limbs and debris. A vehicle and a generator were wedged beneath the bridge among a gaggle of tree limbs. Further downriver, the roof of a white vehicle was visible.

Floodwaters were about 10 feet deep in her home, which is a total loss.

The scenes nearby are equally horrific. Homes shoved off foundations by raging floodwaters, a pickup truck on top of a building, sides of houses blown out by the force of the rushing water and at least two homes are in the roadway.

At the same time Mullins was trying to escape the waters, Columbus and Victoria Fleming climbed up into the rafters of the house they were renting.

“My daddy always said ‘keep your head above water.’ I told him ‘we can’t give up, we’ve got to climb higher,’” Victoria said.

They emerged after the water began receding and, on Thursday, tried to salvage whatever they could as the home is also a total loss. The couple said the Lord spared them.

Mullins grew up along the Dismal River and has seen it flood before. She said her mother always told them to head to the [nearby] railroad tracks if waters rose but this time they were too deep to traverse.

“The 1977 flood didn’t do none of this,” Mullins said.