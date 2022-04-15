Starlink project connects Coalfield Region families to the world

A year into the Wise County Public Schools’ Starlink experiment they, alongside the Appalachian Council for Innovation, have identified and provided 300 households in rural Southwest Virginia with fast and reliable internet.

The effort to provide high speed internet access to school children in remote areas of Wise County through satellites in low-earth orbit began at the height of the COVID pandemic and has continued as a way to bring broadband without the expense and logistics of running lines to homes.

Jennifer Deel, who lives in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, with her husband and two kids, received a Starlink kit from the Wise County Public Schools system in November of 2021.

Deel remembers what it was like for her family before they got Starlink and described finally having stable internet in her home as opening a window to a new world.

"My husband works for Eastman. So they were at home completely, and it allowed him to actually work from home because there was a time when he would have to travel and to a family member's house to use the internet connection because ours wasn't reliable. So it really kind of transformed our ability to function," Deel said.

Before the Starlink beta project was started, Deel, like most other families in her community, had to seek out reliable internet in places such as the public library, and even then, it is not enough. In terms of internet service, she stressed that most either rely on less stable satellite internet options or are forced to spend thousands of dollars to have a cable company install a line to their home.

"Going into the public library is what a lot of people have to do because they don't have internet at home," Deel said. "Internet is pretty much a necessity to be connected to the world now. So, in rural areas, it's still shocking in 2022 that there are so many people who don't have access to internet, or good internet."

To Deel's surprise setting up Starlink took less than 15 minutes. She has yet to encounter any major problems with the service.

"The packaging that they have is very user-friendly. It's a big satellite and a box. It comes with a tripod that you can pretty much throw in the yard and put your satellite (dish) on it, hook it up, and it's ready to go," Deel said. "Occasionally, you'll get an email from your account if there's a known outage. We've had outages and not even known it, though."

Deel and her family are one of the 300 homes across Southwest Virginia to receive Starlink kits as part of the Starlink beta project, which began in Wise County in December of 2020, when Scott Kiser, the Wise County Public Schools director of technology, was approached by Jack Kennedy, the Wise County Circuit court clerk and a known space enthusiast, about the Starlink beta project as a viable option to meet the needs of Wise County students during the COVID pandemic. Since then, and with the backing of the General Assembly, the project has grown beyond Wise County.

"Here in Southwest Virginia, availability and affordability are the two biggest obstacles. So where it (broadband) wasn't available, we had to have a solution that served our students, and Starlink was that solution and still is that solution," Kiser said. "The General Assembly set aside $500,000 to expand this project in the Coalfield region. So, now not only Wise County, but Dickenson County, Tazewell County, and Russell County are being served by the project as well."

The coordination and delivery of the Starlink kits are now in the hands of the Appalachian Council for Innovation, with Kiser's role now being to identify children and families in the school system who have struggled to find an affordable and reliable source of internet.

Donald Purdie, the president of the Appalachian Council for Innovation, believes it is vital for children in the region to have the internet access to connect with the world around them and keep up with their school work. He is proud of what they have achieved and expects the Starlink beta project to be completed by the end of May when they hope to have at least 65 more families signed up.

"Right now, we have over 550 children with connections to the internet as a result of this project that didn't otherwise have it," Purdie said. "It's been quite a rewarding experience to be able to affect that many children in this area in such a short timeframe."

The Appalachian Council for Innovation will pay for the Starlink service for the next two years, each kit costs $499, and the monthly subscription to Starlink costs $99.

Kiser hopes that once that time is up, the families enrolled in the beta project will continue with the service. However, in the long run, he would like to see everyone in Wise County have access to reliable high-speed internet.

"This has been great, and it's served a lot of our students and their homes, but their homes all around the students who still aren't connected. So, in the long term, I'd like to see high-speed internet access available to every resident of Wise County who wants it and not having to rely on specialized types of programs such as these to get folks connected,” Kiser said.

Deel is grateful to finally have fast and reliable access to internet, which has allowed her family to enjoy the small things such as streaming music and TV shows that are easily taken for granted.

"My husband and kids play video games and just to download an update to whatever platform they're using. That wasn't something that could happen," Deel said. "We can stream music or have an Alexa device and have it actually work or watch YouTube videos or Netflix or use our tablets to play games. These are all things we take for granted that when you have good internet, it makes a world of difference to be able to enjoy those types of things."

