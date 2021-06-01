St. Thomas Episcopal organist Schéry Collins looks forward to the return of her church family

Collins has served at St. Thomas Episcopal Church for almost 50 years.

“I auditioned for this organist job here at St. Thomas, I guess around 1973 and I’ve been here ever since,” she said. The church had an electric organ when she first started. In 1980, a pipe organ was installed, with enhancements made in 1998.

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, Collins plays with newfound optimism and in the company of a few masked worshippers during Sunday services.

“It’s starting to be exciting now. People are starting to come back,” she said.

Collins, who also serves as the church’s choir director, can’t wait for the choir to again sing during services. That is expected in September.

“Well, I miss the choir because we joined together, we were one,” she noted.

“When I see the choir come in, they come in two by two just very reverently, bow and enter the choir stalls. It’s just emotional for me.”

Collins optimistically pictures the day that the church body gathers without masks.

“I’m going to let all the stops out. That will be a glorious day for sure. I’m just looking forward to seeing all my church family and hugging everybody.”

Darius White is one of several journalism students from Middle Tennessee State University who are in the area for 16 days writing feature stories for the Herald Courier.