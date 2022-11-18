St. Paul prepares for the 'chaos' of the Santa Train

ST. PAUL, Va. — The town of St. Paul, population 846, was quiet Friday morning, but there were some early indications of what is to come Saturday when the Santa Train and an anticipated 4,000 visitors flood into town in hopes of getting presents from the big guy wearing red and throwing things off the back of a caboose.

“Chaos,” was the one word Home Town Hardware store owner Steve Austin came up with when asked what he expects when the train rolls into town for the first time since 2019. “Seriously, unorganized chaos is what we have found in the past. Our parking lot out here will be just full of people. We will have to put up a few cones to leave a few places for our customers. There for about 30 minutes, it’s a madhouse in this town, or it has been in the past. I’m assuming it will be that way tomorrow.”

The Home Town Hardware store is a strategic location for the Santa Train seekers. It is about 25 yards from the railroad tracks in the corner of a series of shops with a large parking lot. Still, Austin said the temporary inconvenience is worth it for the joy he sees on the faces of the children who come to see Santa and get some presents to take home.

“It’s exciting seeing all the little kids running through the parking lot to go that way and trying to find a place to park,” he said. “It’s fun to watch and see all the excitement on the little kids’ faces. That’s just precious memories right there. You can’t beat that.”

Barricades have already been set up at the CSX railroad track across from the hardware Store. Red and green balloons line the guardrail beside Morgan-McClure Ford on the way into town and some stores already have Christmas decorations in their windows.

The biggest display is at the 30-room Western Front Hotel on Fourth Street where Tammy Hamilton-Wright created a display that looks back at past Santa Train visits complete with a full-size Santa on the back of the caboose in one window and a painting depicting the event and a Santa suit in the second window. Hamilton-Wright is not an employee of the hotel. She just volunteered to design the window displays. In an email, she said she has been waiting three years for the train to return so she could design the windows.

Travis Stanley the assistant fire chief for the town said typically around 4,000 people show up for the 20-minute stop scheduled for 10:53 a.m. sharp. The fire department will be running a live stream of the event on its Facebook page complete with drone shots of the crowd for those who may want to take a look but not venture into the throng.

Bob Harrison, the chairperson of the St. Paul IDA said a special Farmer’s Market will be set up for the event on Fourth Street across from the hotel with around 30 vendors expected to sell items Saturday morning.