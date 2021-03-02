St. Paul man shoots three near Coeburn

WISE, Va. – A St. Paul man is in custody after authorities say he shot three people Saturday night during an altercation near Coeburn.

Zachary Deel, 28, was arrested and charged with three counts of malicious wounding, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a statement from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from a residence at 3539 Stone Mountain Road, where they found three people with injuries. Witnesses said Deel was intoxicated when he arrived, was asked to leave and began striking one person with a stick, the release states.

Witnesses said Deel was “taken to the ground and they were able to get the stick away from him. He then produced a pistol and started firing,” striking multiple subjects, according to the statement. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One person was able to get the gun and tossed it into a wooded area, where authorities later found it, according to the statement.

Deal is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, criminal investigative division, at 276-328-3566.