St. Anne plans to use $3,500 TVA grant to develop robotics program

BRISTOL, Va. — St. Anne Catholic School intends to use a $3,500 Tennessee Valley Authority grant to develop a robotics program in its science classes, school officials said Friday.
The Bristol school was the lone Virginia recipient of nearly 200 grants totaling $800,000, awarded to educators in seven states to develop science, technology, engineering and math education projects across the Tennessee Valley.
“We’re excited for you and want to say congratulations,” Jeanette Mills, TVA’s executive vice president and chief external relations officer, said during a ceremony at BVU Authority. “We had over 600 applications, and we’re giving out around $800,000. … When we think about why we do what we do, most of the time it was a teacher. Someone who made us think differently, think we could do something we never thought we could do and was a pleasure to be around.”
The school plans to use the funds for its STEM program and specifically to develop a robot, teacher Lynn Anderson said. The school was working toward a program last year when COVID-19 struck.
“One of the things I was thinking about when we were applying for the grant, why can’t we use these robots to clean up? … The kids would get an education, they would be motivated, we’re helping the environment, and we’re giving back to the community — all at once. The only thing we didn’t have was the money,” Anderson said.
