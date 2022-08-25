Spradlin resigns as city's CFO

BRISTOL, Va. – The city is searching for a new chief financial officer after former CFO Tamrya Spradlin submitted her resignation this week.

Spradlin has served as the city ‘s CFO since 2018 and was considered one of the architects of Bristol’s financial rebirth since a 2017 Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts study identified Bristol as the state’s most financially distressed locality.

City Manager Randy Eads and City Council members regularly praised her efforts to strengthen the city’s financial position.

“Tamrya has been crucial to the progress the city has made in the past few years in building up our cash reserves, starting to pay down our debt and getting our credit rating increased,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said.

Eads declined comment Thursday, calling this a personnel matter.

Spradlin participated in Tuesday’s City Council meeting, reporting on the city’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021-22 financial status. That report showed the city ended the previous fiscal year with nearly $29 million in the bank – four times the amount in its cash drawer at the end of fiscal 2016-17 when the city regularly borrowed money to pay basic bills.

The city now has a long-term plan to pay down its bond debt, additional funds in reserve accounts and its comeback from the COVID-19 downturn was marked by lodging and meals tax revenues above projections for the past fiscal year.

Prior to Bristol, Spradlin served as finance supervisor for Norton city schools.

The job was posted at 5 p.m., Wednesday on the city’s website and carries an annual salary of between $76,000 and $137,000 plus benefits, depending upon qualifications.

The CFO reports to the city manager and is “responsible for overseeing the city’s financial transactions. The CFO has direct supervision of the accounting staff which includes payroll, accounting, and purchasing,” according to the listing.

Additionally, the position is “directly responsible for internal controls and audit compliance, serves as the city’s budget director and is responsible for strategic financial planning, financial accounting and reporting, purchasing, payroll, accounts payables and receivables, debt issuance and management,” according to the listing.

A bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in business, accounting, finance, economics, public administration or related field is required. A master’s degree as well as CPA credentials is preferred as is someone with governmental accounting experience preferred.