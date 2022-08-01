Sports betting totals hit summer slump

June sports betting in Virginia was at the lowest level since last August, with $295.2 million wagered and $269.2 million won, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The total wagered is about $56 million less than in May and more than $100 million less than the $399.4 million wagered in April, state figures show.

Virginians wagered an average of $9.84 million per day between June 1 and June 30. The total represents at 25% increase over June 2021 when only seven operators were active. Virginia currently has 13 licensed sportsbook operators.

Bettors won more than $269.27 million for a combined 8.79% operators winning percentage, or hold. Adjusted gross revenues for the month totaled $12.98 million.

Seven operators reported net positive adjusted gross revenue for June, leading to $1.8 million in tax payments for the month.

Bettors have wagered more than $5.62 billion since it became legal online in January 2021. Gross winnings total $5.13 billion since its inception.

Sports wagering generated $1.87 million in taxes in June, bringing the total collected to $35.5 million since January 2021, according to the lottery.

The state’s first actual sportsbook, located at the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, opened last month, so the next figures released by the state will reflect any activity that occurred there.