Sports betting totals hit summer slump

Virginia: Legal

College basketball’s “March Madness” spurred bettors in Virginia to record that state’s second highest sports betting month yet. Virginia lawmakers approved sports betting in 2020, at the same time that they legalized casinos for five cities that were struggling financially. Betting on colleges and universities in Virginia remains off limits. The first wagers were placed in January 2021, with the number of companies to receive permits for mobile sports betting set at 12. Among its neighbors, West Virginia has allowed sports gambling since August 2018, both online and at its casinos. The District of Columbia began online sports betting in May 2020 (in-person betting has been around since 2018), creating a lot of competition in the Beltway.

 DOMINICK REUTER // Getty Images

June sports betting in Virginia was at the lowest level since last August, with $295.2 million wagered and $269.2 million won, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The total wagered is about $56 million less than in May and more than $100 million less than the $399.4 million wagered in April, state figures show.

Virginians wagered an average of $9.84 million per day between June 1 and June 30. The total represents at 25% increase over June 2021 when only seven operators were active. Virginia currently has 13 licensed sportsbook operators.

Bettors won more than $269.27 million for a combined 8.79% operators winning percentage, or hold. Adjusted gross revenues for the month totaled $12.98 million.

Seven operators reported net positive adjusted gross revenue for June, leading to $1.8 million in tax payments for the month.

Bettors have wagered more than $5.62 billion since it became legal online in January 2021. Gross winnings total $5.13 billion since its inception.

Sports wagering generated $1.87 million in taxes in June, bringing the total collected to $35.5 million since January 2021, according to the lottery.

The state’s first actual sportsbook, located at the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, opened last month, so the next figures released by the state will reflect any activity that occurred there.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

