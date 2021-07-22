Sports betting in Virginia continues to grow, tops $1.3 billion through June

Sports wagering has generated more than $7.82 million in taxes, Smith said.

“We have seven operators up and running, and we have three in the pipeline that we’ve approved, and two of those three are expected to go live by the middle of August,” Smith told the board. “We are working with them, and the last one will be a couple of months behind that.”

Golden Nugget Online VA LLC and Penn Sports Interactive LLC were approved March 15 and are expected to launch next month. Bally’s Corp. was also approved March 15 but hasn’t scheduled a launch date, Smith said.

Of the current operators, FanDuel has about half the market, with 49.5% of the state’s sports wagers. DraftKings has about 22% of the market, and Caesars has 16%. Bet MGM has handled 14% of bets thus far, followed by Rivers Casino at 3% and Wynn and Unibet at 1% each.

In the original legislation, casino operators in five Virginia cities were assured a sportsbook license. Earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly modified legislative language to carve out those five casinos from the state limit of 12 sports betting providers.