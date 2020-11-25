Sport supplement company pleads guilty to releasing unapproved drugs

ABINGDON, Va. — A North Carolina resident and his sport supplement company pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge relating to the introduction of unapproved new drugs into interstate commerce, Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced.
Brian Michael Parks, 47, of Apex, North Carolina, and MedFitRX Inc., now known as MedFit Sarmacuticals Inc., a sport supplement company based in Cary, North Carolina, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia to one count of distributing unapproved new drugs with the intent to mislead and defraud the FDA and consumers.
According to a release, Parks admitted that, from approximately June 2017 to September 2019, he and his company unlawfully distributed Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (“SARMs”) and other substances that the FDA has not approved, including Ostarine (MK-2866), Ligandrol (LGD-4033) and Testolone (RAD-140).
SARMs are synthetic chemicals designed to mimic the effects of testosterone and other anabolic steroids. The FDA has long warned against the use of SARMs like those found in MedFit products, including stating in a 2017 warning letter to another firm that SARMs have been linked to life-threatening reactions including liver toxicity and have the potential to increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
In connection with his plea, Parks agreed to forfeit $1.2 million, reflecting the amount of MedFitRX products he sold across the United States through retail outlets and over the internet.
In pleading guilty, Parks also admitted that he intended to mislead and defraud the FDA and consumers by omitting ingredients on MedFitRX product labels, falsely claiming MedFitRX was licensed and registered to sell these new drugs, importing raw drug ingredients with the intent to avoid regulatory scrutiny and misrepresenting MedFitRX products as “dietary supplements” or “sports supplements” to create the impression that they were safe and legal to use.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!