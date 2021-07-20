Split Planning Commission supports apartment plan

Commission member Kristie McElheny said she initially opposed the idea, but, after listening to presentations and considering information and feedback, she now supports it.

Commissioners Susan Long and Ed Harlow voted against the recommendation since the land is included within legislation that allows the city to keep 2.8% of state sales taxes generated by businesses operating there rather than the traditional 1%.

That was done because the city borrowed about $50 million in general obligation bonds to finance creation of the development and $34 million in revenue bonds to establish a commercial destination, and the extra sales tax was designated to help repay those long-term debts.

“There is no other opportunity for the city to collect that tax,” Long warned.

Harlow, who served on the City Council that approved The Falls borrowing, said he supports construction of new apartments in the city but is concerned about using land at The Falls.

Interim Director of Community Development Jay Detrick said staff analysis also supports the project.

“The proposal addresses a demonstrated need in Bristol, housing, and could provide a catalyst for future commercial development in the Falls,” Detrick said. “It is expected that the casino and Amazon will create 2,000-plus new jobs in the next two to four years, and without new housing in Bristol, those who come to the area will choose to live outside of the city.”