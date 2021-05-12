Split council approves budget, disagrees on tax rate

Councilman Neal Osborne said he sees little opportunity to make cuts, given the way city department budgets were reduced last year in anticipation of the pandemic.

Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum compared the city staff to a championship football team and praised their efforts to develop a fiscally responsible budget.

“As excited as I am overall over the progress Bristol has made over the past four or five years, I’m very excited over what we’ll look like over the next five years,” Farnum said.

In her review of city finances, Chief Financial Officer Tamrya Spradlin said restaurant meal taxes were about $672,000 above projection for the period from Jan. 1 through March 31 — although those projections were tempered last year due to COVID-19. Lodging taxes continue lagging below projections by $164,000.

At the end of March, the city had an operating cash balance of more than $20 million, a $3 million improvement over March 31, 2020, and a far cry from 2017, when the city regularly borrowed money to pay basic expenses, Spradlin said.

In other matters, the council approved allocating a pass-through $9.2 million in federal COVID relief funds to the school division. That vote was also 3-2, with Wingard and Mumpower opposing.

Wingard said his issue is with the current federal spending “madness” and Mumpower said someone had to take a stand against the federal handouts. Osborne noted that if Bristol rejects the money, it would just be reapportioned to another school system somewhere else.

