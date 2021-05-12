Split council approves budget, disagrees on tax rate

BRISTOL, Va. — Ongoing disagreements over the real estate tax rate and a perceived need to hire a city attorney were among the reasons two Bristol Virginia City Council members cited Tuesday for voting against the city’s $54.8 million fiscal 2021-22 general fund operating budget.
The budget passed 3-2 on first reading Tuesday with second reading expected May 25. Much like last month, Councilmen Kevin Wingard and Kevin Mumpower argued the city should further decrease the tax rate levied on real estate as part of the spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
In April, the council lowered the rate from $1.17 per $100 of assessed value to $1.12, but with the recently completed city reappraisal, the tax is still expected to generate an additional $300,000 for city coffers.
Both also said the city should have a separate city attorney rather than the present situation with City Manager Randy Eads filling both roles.
“I’m not going to support the budget this year simply because the tax rate is too high and I would like to see a city attorney. We’re closing our eyes to that,” Wingard said. “We’re doing good, but I believe we can do better for the community. I can’t support this budget this year. The city needs a full-time attorney. We have a great city manager, but now we need a great attorney.”
Wingard also questioned the tax rate during a review of the city’s third quarter revenue figures, saying it’s time for the council to give residents a tax break.
Mumpower defended his no vote, citing five steps the city should take, including establishing a school construction fund; eliminating outside haulers from bringing trash into the city landfill; further reducing spending; hiring a city attorney; and lowering the real estate tax to at least $1.10.
“We burden our community with $320,000 more dollars in real estate taxes and call that a step in the right direction. It’s not a step in the right direction, it’s a step backwards,” Mumpower said.
The other councilmen said they don’t agree with everything in the budget, but believe it’s a good compromise. The city has made much progress despite the global pandemic, they said, and all expressed optimism about the year ahead.
“This budget is, by no means, a perfect budget but — given the circumstances we’re in right now — I think it’s a very good budget,” Mayor Bill Hartley said. “We’ve very cautiously estimated revenues, which are still down. … The problem is, when you start making changes, you have to take from one line to add to another line. Sometimes, the problems you’re trying to solve end up creating worse problems.”
Hartley said he dislikes the small allocations for tourism promotion, given the city’s reliance on meals and lodging tax revenues, which have been down due to concerns and restrictions related to COVID-19.
Councilman Neal Osborne said he sees little opportunity to make cuts, given the way city department budgets were reduced last year in anticipation of the pandemic.
Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum compared the city staff to a championship football team and praised their efforts to develop a fiscally responsible budget.
“As excited as I am overall over the progress Bristol has made over the past four or five years, I’m very excited over what we’ll look like over the next five years,” Farnum said.
In her review of city finances, Chief Financial Officer Tamrya Spradlin said restaurant meal taxes were about $672,000 above projection for the period from Jan. 1 through March 31 — although those projections were tempered last year due to COVID-19. Lodging taxes continue lagging below projections by $164,000.
At the end of March, the city had an operating cash balance of more than $20 million, a $3 million improvement over March 31, 2020, and a far cry from 2017, when the city regularly borrowed money to pay basic expenses, Spradlin said.
In other matters, the council approved allocating a pass-through $9.2 million in federal COVID relief funds to the school division. That vote was also 3-2, with Wingard and Mumpower opposing.
Wingard said his issue is with the current federal spending “madness” and Mumpower said someone had to take a stand against the federal handouts. Osborne noted that if Bristol rejects the money, it would just be reapportioned to another school system somewhere else.
