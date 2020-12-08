Split board votes to reopen classrooms in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. — A divided city School Board on Monday rejected a motion for all-virtual learning for the rest of this year and directed that classrooms reopen today.

The Mount Rogers Health District asked all divisions in its service area to keep students out of schools until after the Christmas break due to recent sharp rises in COVID-19 cases. Mount Rogers reported more than 200 cases last Wednesday and has a high testing positivity rating.

Seventy-two new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the city during the past seven days, up from 43 new cases the week before, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Rates are much higher in neighboring localities.

Board members discussed for more than an hour and quizzed Mount Rogers Health Director Dr. Karen Shelton and Superintendent Keith Perrigan.

Shelton said the recent rise in cases would preclude health officials from doing extensive contract tracing, which offers a level of protection to help reduce the likelihood of spread. Tracing shows most school division cases have come from after-school activity or on weekends, and Shelton praised school mitigation efforts.