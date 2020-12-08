Split board votes to reopen classrooms in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. — A divided city School Board on Monday rejected a motion for all-virtual learning for the rest of this year and directed that classrooms reopen today.
The Mount Rogers Health District asked all divisions in its service area to keep students out of schools until after the Christmas break due to recent sharp rises in COVID-19 cases. Mount Rogers reported more than 200 cases last Wednesday and has a high testing positivity rating.
Seventy-two new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the city during the past seven days, up from 43 new cases the week before, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Rates are much higher in neighboring localities.
Board members discussed for more than an hour and quizzed Mount Rogers Health Director Dr. Karen Shelton and Superintendent Keith Perrigan.
Shelton said the recent rise in cases would preclude health officials from doing extensive contract tracing, which offers a level of protection to help reduce the likelihood of spread. Tracing shows most school division cases have come from after-school activity or on weekends, and Shelton praised school mitigation efforts.
“We expect to see a great surge in our community in the next four weeks,” Shelton told the board. “We know many people who live in Bristol work in other localities, and people who live in other localities work in Bristol, so there is a lot of movement. Certainly Washington County [Virginia] is surging much higher than Bristol, and Sullivan County is surging much higher. We look at Bristol numbers, but Bristol is not an island.”
Perrigan praised the mitigation efforts, described new safety measures and recommended that schools reopen for in-person learning after a week of virtual learning following the Thanksgiving holiday, where participation was “abysmal.”
In the end, Chairman Steve Fletcher and board members Randy Alvis and Frank Goodpasture voted to reopen schools with the increased safety mitigations. Vice Chair Randy White and member Tyrone Foster voted to remain virtual.
Goodpasture said the schools effectively provide a safe “bubble” to help students and staff, and the local rise in cases is attributable to “bad behavior” by the community of not following CDC guidelines, since students have been at home.
“If we send the students home, they’re at risk due to bad behavior again,” Goodpasture said.
Fletcher said he struggled with the decision.
“We have all the mitigation in place, and we’ve put a lot of effort in that, and it worked,” Fletcher said. “I worry about the kids.”
Alvis said he is concerned about the mental and physical well-being of students when they are away from the classroom, given the tenuous personal and economic circumstances of many families.
“They are better off with us,” Alvis said.
“I think our role, basically, is to consider the safety of all our students. If the health department is saying that’s their recommendation, that’s good enough for me,” White said.
Foster said there was neither a right nor wrong answer.
“I’ve fought over this,” Foster said. “I don’t like virtual. … I can’t look myself in the mirror if I have a teacher, a bus driver, cafeteria worker, a child get sick because they came to school, have a hard time going into Christmas or, God forbid, die.”
Presently, two city students have COVID-19, two are in quarantine due to possible exposure, and 11 staff members are affected.
The city will continue to employ its hybrid model, allowing families to choose. About 68% of city students currently attend classes in person, and the rest log on from home.
The last scheduled day of classes for this year is Dec. 18. Schools are closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, and the semester is scheduled to end Jan. 15.
Additional mitigations include expanded testing capabilities, reviewing and revising staff and student screening, utilizing the week after Christmas break as a virtual instruction week, discontinuing group mask breaks and requiring students and staff who use face shields to wear cloth masks as well.
Later in the meeting, the board voted 5-0 to participate in Virginia High School League winter sports as much as possible, given state-imposed restrictions.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.