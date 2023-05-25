Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ABINGDON, Va. — The Splashpad at The Meadows Sports Complex will open Memorial Day weekend with a dedication on Sunday at 2 p.m.

“It’s been a long time coming, but definitely worth the wait,” according to Duffy Carmack, president of Abingdon Rotary Club, which donated $100,000 to design and build the Splashpad, according to a written statement.

“The Council is so happy to have this project as an addition to The Meadows Sports Complex. We are grateful to the Abingdon Rotary for their help and contributions,” said Mayor Amanda Pillion.

Abingdon Rotary Club has raised vital support for the Splashpad through its annual “Frolics” variety show, which is a community favorite. Special memorial recognition for Rotarian Julie Finney will be included at the Splashpad.

“Julie was a wonderful Rotarian with a heart for the community,” said Carmack. “It’s only fitting we remember her at a place where families can have fun.”

“As a longtime member of the Rotary Club I know just how important this project was for the club. As a member of the Town Council this is significant for the community to offer, without cost, for all to enjoy,” said Councilman Wayne Austin.

Members of town staff were able to repurpose and reuse brick, original to the site of the Meadows, to create an apron around The Splashpad.

“We wanted to further enhance the Splashpad but also provide a way to bridge the gap between the old and the new at The Meadows,” said Abingdon Town Manager Mike Cochran.

The public is invited to observe the official ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. with Abingdon Rotary leaders and Abingdon Town officials. After the ribbon cutting and dedication, the splashpad will be open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no charge to visit the splashpad.

The Meadows Sports Complex is at 78 Cook St. in Abingdon.