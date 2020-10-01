Speedway to host spring 2021 NASCAR Cup Series on dirt surface

The 0.533-mile BMS oval features a concrete surface and banking in the corners that ranges from 24-28 degrees.

Details such as length of the spring Cup race and the status of the Xfinity event will be provided later.

Caldwell did say that he’s open to hosting some sort of prelude event on the dirt, such as a late model race.

“We’re going to look at that and explore it,” Caldwell said. “We don’t have anything to announce yet, but when we have the dirt down, it’s only going to make sense to find other ways to use it.”

One hour after Caldwell’s news conference, NASCAR officially unveiled the entire 2021 schedule.

The All-Star Race, which was held at BMS for the first time July 15, was moved to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 13.

There was no change to the BMS Night Race. It will be held on Sept. 18 as a Round of 16 cutoff in the Playoffs.

BMS officials also faced skeptics before the 2016 Battle at Bristol college football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech. That regional matchup, which was contested in the infield of the speedway, established an NCAA record for single-game attendance at 156,990.