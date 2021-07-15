Speedway Children's Charities to host 'Race for the Children'

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A variety of family-friendly festivities are planned Aug. 7 at Bristol Motor Speedway to raise funds for local children.

The Speedway Children’s Charities chapter in Bristol has partnered with WJHL and Food City, as well as Drake's and TeleOptics, to host “Race for the Children” from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy some fun activities at the speedway while raising funds for local children in need.

The event will include a special track walk, tailgate games, family relay races using Food City shopping carts and a variety of food options, according to a news release. The day will end with a two-hour session of Track Laps, where family members can drive their personal vehicles on the famed high-banked all-concrete oval for a $50 donation for 10 laps.