Speedway Children's Charities to host 'Race for the Children'
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A variety of family-friendly festivities are planned Aug. 7 at Bristol Motor Speedway to raise funds for local children.

The Speedway Children’s Charities chapter in Bristol has partnered with WJHL and Food City, as well as Drake's and TeleOptics, to host “Race for the Children” from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy some fun activities at the speedway while raising funds for local children in need.

The event will include a special track walk, tailgate games, family relay races using Food City shopping carts and a variety of food options, according to a news release. The day will end with a two-hour session of Track Laps, where family members can drive their personal vehicles on the famed high-banked all-concrete oval for a $50 donation for 10 laps.

“We can’t wait to open the gates of Bristol Motor Speedway for a day of family fun and activities in this very special ‘Race for the Children’ event,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ Bristol chapter. “We greatly appreciate our partners WJHL, Food City, Drake’s and TeleOptics for their support and collaboration in making this new event a reality. We couldn’t do it without them. We look forward to putting big smiles on our guests’ faces that day and ultimately raising much-needed money for all of the local children’s agencies that we service.”

Speedway Children's Charities has raised nearly $18 million since its inception in 1997. Each year, the organization awards grants to hundreds of organizations in the 18-county area surrounding BMS. The organization hosts various events throughout the year, including the popular Speedway in Lights.

