ABINGDON, Va. — A special election is being held in Abingdon, Virginia, on Tuesday to fill an unexpired term on town council.

Last year, the town council appointed Mike Owens to the council. Tuesday’s election is slated to see who can fill Owens’ town council seat through June 30, 2022.

Owens is the only candidate on the ballot.

The polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first floor of the municipal building, 133 W. Main St.