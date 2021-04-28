 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Speakers suggest moving Confederate statute at courthouse to Veterans Park in Abingdon
0 comments
top story

Speakers suggest moving Confederate statute at courthouse to Veterans Park in Abingdon

{{featured_button_text}}
BHC 06272020 Confederate Statues 01

The Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon, Virginia, has two monuments for Confederate soldiers. One is a soldier to remember all who fought and the other is a memorial to the generals who were from Washington County.

 BHC File Photo

ABINGDON, Va. — On Tuesday night, two speakers urged the Washington County Board of Supervisors to move a controversial Confederate statue from the Washington County Courthouse grounds.

The speakers suggested moving the statue — which memorializes local Confederate soldiers who fought in the Civil War — from its prominent spot on Abingdon’s Main Street to the Veterans Park on Cummings Street.

Eric McReynolds spoke in favor of moving the Confederate statue, which he thought was likely slated to be moved anyway due to potential construction projects related to the courthouse.

“It will be representative ... and we will see the Civil War,” McReynolds said of placing the statue in Veterans Park. “I don’t know the details. But you don’t want to move it twice.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Currently, the Board of Supervisors is planning a multimillion-dollar expansion of the courthouse, and moving the statue would provide more room for the main courthouse building.

Supervisor Mike Rush said Tuesday that the board has never looked at moving the statue, but he said the board would consider all locations — including Veterans Park.

County attorney Lucy Phillips noted that the board already plans to maximize space on the courthouse lawn, which could mean a move.

Still, moving the statue would require a public hearing, Philips advised the board members.

She added that “we’re still pretty far off” from any courthouse construction.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 27

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 27

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 27

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Barter Theatre proves it can 'reach people in new ways'
Latest Headlines

Barter Theatre proves it can 'reach people in new ways'

Katy Brown’s Barter Theatre plunged past COVID-19 and moved into the Moonlite Drive-in Theatre nearly a year ago. It’s been impossible, amid the pandemic, to stage shows at the original Barter Theatre or its satellite stage — both in downtown Abingdon — due to social distancing regulations and ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts