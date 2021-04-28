Speakers suggest moving Confederate statute at courthouse to Veterans Park in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — On Tuesday night, two speakers urged the Washington County Board of Supervisors to move a controversial Confederate statue from the Washington County Courthouse grounds.

The speakers suggested moving the statue — which memorializes local Confederate soldiers who fought in the Civil War — from its prominent spot on Abingdon’s Main Street to the Veterans Park on Cummings Street.

Eric McReynolds spoke in favor of moving the Confederate statue, which he thought was likely slated to be moved anyway due to potential construction projects related to the courthouse.

“It will be representative ... and we will see the Civil War,” McReynolds said of placing the statue in Veterans Park. “I don’t know the details. But you don’t want to move it twice.”

Currently, the Board of Supervisors is planning a multimillion-dollar expansion of the courthouse, and moving the statue would provide more room for the main courthouse building.

Supervisor Mike Rush said Tuesday that the board has never looked at moving the statue, but he said the board would consider all locations — including Veterans Park.