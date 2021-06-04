Spate of I-81 projects to begin this year in Virginia

» $2.1 million to extend the southbound deceleration lane at Exit 39 in Smyth County.

» $2.5 million to extend the southbound acceleration lane at mile marker 43 in Smyth County.

» $2.3 million to extend the southbound deceleration lane at Exit 84 in Wythe County.

» $1.6 million to extend the northbound deceleration lane at Exit 67 in Wytheville.

» $1.6 million to extend the deceleration lane northbound at Exit 19 in the Abingdon.

Additionally, a $7 million design-build contract was recently awarded to A&J Development and Excavation of Mt. Crawford, Virginia, to extend the northbound acceleration lane at Exit 48 in Marion. Design begins soon and construction is set to begin late 2021, according to the statement.

VDOT will solicit public feedback for two additional Bristol District projects in 2021.

A public meeting will be held this summer for a proposed $22.1 million project to improve the Interstate 77 Exit 41, Peppers Ferry Road interchange near the junction with I-81. Because of the project’s proximity and impacts to the I-81 corridor, it is also being funded by the program. Construction is anticipated to begin fall 2023.