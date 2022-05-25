Southwest Virginia's job growth is outpacing the state

Southwest Virginia’s economy is recovering faster than the state and the region appears poised to capitalize on new growth opportunities, a state economic development leader said Wednesday.

Jason El Koubi, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, provided an upbeat outlook during his remarks at the seventh annual Southwest Virginia Economic Forum on the campus of the University of Virginia at Wise.

“Eighteen months ago most economists were projecting that the rural recovery would lag the urban recovery by three years,” he said. “One of the things we’ve seen is a convergence of the rural recovery and urban recovery where everybody is expected to get back to baseline by the end of this calendar year – and you guys are ahead of schedule, which is awesome.”

That recovery is being fueled by companies making large investments in the region. For example, Wythe County is the site of Virginia’s single largest economic development project in small and rural regions with the announcement Blue Star would establish manufacturing facilities and employ 2,500 people. Other companies include EarthLink, Moog, SunCokeEnergy, Woodgrain, Hitachi ABB, STS and Wize have made major announcements.

“It will only take a few hundred jobs per year to put Southwest Virginia into positive territory from a jobs growth perspective,” he said. “Over the last five years, 50 different economic development projects were announced that are going to be investing $1.3 billion in capital investment and creating more than 5,000 direct jobs – 1,000 jobs per year. That is just direct jobs not the multiplier. This is an achievable goal.

“In the last few years we’ve gone from projects that are averaging about 100ish jobs. We’re now averaging in the 300s so this trend is accelerating in a very good way. As we do this, we are doing more to market Southwest Virginia and other regions around the commonwealth,” El Koubi said.

During the decade prior to the pandemic, Southwest Virginia only experienced employment growth in four industries: administration and support and waste management services; agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting; professional scientific and technical services and accommodation and food services.

Traditional job growth categories including retail trade, government, health care and social assistance, transportation, warehousing and construction all declined across the region between 2010 and 2019.

During the first three months of the pandemic, from March through May of 2020 regional employment shrank 9.9%, which was just slightly better than the statewide average of 10.9%.

“Overall in the commonwealth, we’re still down about 3% in terms of jobs – we have 3% fewer employed persons in the commonwealth today than we had before the pandemic,” El Koubi said. “The story here has flipped a little bit. Southwest Virginia is actually ahead of the commonwealth. You’re one of the first regions of the commonwealth to recover from a jobs perspective. This is recent – March 2022 – when Southwest Virginia popped above the surface and got back to baseline.”

Virginia, overall, is down about 150,000 jobs

“This is concerning,” he said. “When you look at the states that have powered out of the pandemic -- South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina -- these are not only leading growth states but these are our neighbors. The crowd we compete with and the crowd we really need to hang with. There is some concern here with Virginia’s pace of economic recovery, which has been quite sluggish.”

Virginia is currently ranked 47th out of 50 states in terms of post-pandemic economic recovery, El Koubi said.

Accompanying this is a “sharp” drop in Virginia’s labor force participation rate – the percentage of working age, able-bodied people in the labor force. Before the pandemic that figure was about 66% but dropped to 63% and has remained there, he said.

Post pandemic, the leisure and hospitality employment sectors remain acutely hard-hit statewide. The industry lost more than 202,000 jobs statewide and has recovered about 174,000,

While this region continues to recover, it isn’t uniform. Buchanan, Russell, Scott and Washington counties and the city of Bristol, continue to lag behind neighbors like Wise and Lee counties in terms of employment lost during the pandemic.

Additionally, the population of Southwest Virginia continues to diminish while Virginia, overall, is growing at a steady pace.

One of the keys to sustaining the region’s economic recovery, he said in response to a question, is taking steps to reverse the trend of young people leaving the area after high school or college.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.