Southwest Virginia woman pleads guilty to unemployment fraud scheme

ABINGDON, Va. — A St. Paul woman who authorities say conspired with others, including her husband, to file for fraudulent pandemic unemployment benefits, has pleaded guilty.

Brittany McReynolds, 32, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Friday in U.S District Court in Abingdon to charges of conspiracy to defraud the government and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

“McReynolds took advantage of unemployment funds that were to be provided to those in need during the pandemic, defrauding these important programs,” said acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar. “We will continue to work closely with our partners at the Department of Labor and IRS to ensure that anyone who steals from these benefit programs is brought to justice.”

McReynolds, whose husband, Travis Kilgore, pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this month, admitted that she and others filed claims for pandemic unemployment benefits through the Virginia Employment Commission website, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. The scheme involved submitting claims for various individuals who were not eligible to receive pandemic unemployment benefits. McReynolds and Kilgore lied on the filings as part of the scheme to appear eligible for benefits, the release states.