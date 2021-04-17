Southwest Virginia woman pleads guilty to unemployment fraud scheme

ABINGDON, Va. — A St. Paul woman who authorities say conspired with others, including her husband, to file for fraudulent pandemic unemployment benefits, has pleaded guilty.
Brittany McReynolds, 32, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Friday in U.S District Court in Abingdon to charges of conspiracy to defraud the government and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
“McReynolds took advantage of unemployment funds that were to be provided to those in need during the pandemic, defrauding these important programs,” said acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar. “We will continue to work closely with our partners at the Department of Labor and IRS to ensure that anyone who steals from these benefit programs is brought to justice.”
McReynolds, whose husband, Travis Kilgore, pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this month, admitted that she and others filed claims for pandemic unemployment benefits through the Virginia Employment Commission website, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. The scheme involved submitting claims for various individuals who were not eligible to receive pandemic unemployment benefits. McReynolds and Kilgore lied on the filings as part of the scheme to appear eligible for benefits, the release states.
Because pandemic unemployment benefits were paid weekly, McReynolds re-verified and re-certified the false statements on numerous occasions throughout the scheme, the release adds.
In all, the conspiracy filed claims for approximately 21 other individuals, causing at least $182,474 in false claims to have been paid.
“The CARES Act and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program have been a lifeline, helping to sustain taxpayers through these tough times. Sadly, as these programs were being launched to assist those in need, McReynolds and her co-conspirators found a way to fraudulently take advantage of the benefits,” said Darrell J. Waldon, an acting special agent with the Internal Revenue Service. “These type investigations remain a priority of IRS-CI. We will continue to pursue justice against those who deceptively obtain pandemic relief funds to enhance themselves financially.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the VEC has paid approximately $12 billion in unemployment claims and said in a recent news release that even a small percentage of fraud is a significant dollar amount.
“Unemployment insurance fraud is a national issue that every state is struggling with and Virginia is not immune,” said Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess, Virginia Employment Commission. “Fraud takes many forms, including identity theft, filing under false pretenses and on a larger scale, organized fraud conducted by malicious actors from across the globe.”