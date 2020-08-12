You have permission to edit this article.
Southwest Virginia towns receive community development grants
Southwest Virginia towns receive community development grants

Four towns in Southwest Virginia have been awarded community development grants by the state.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that 18 communities across Virginia will receive a total of $278,000 in Virginia Main Street grants to accelerate the economic revitalization of their downtown districts as part of the state’s COVID-19 economic recovery strategy.

Nine Downtown Investment Grants were awarded to Main Street towns, including Wytheville and St. Paul. Nine Commercial District Affiliate grants were also awarded, including the towns of Honaker and Tazewell.

“Downtown districts are the lifeblood of our communities and our local economies, and they need our support now more than ever,” Northam said in a news release. “Main Street communities across the Commonwealth have been greatly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and these grants will provide critical assistance to help small businesses stay afloat and advance Virginia’s economic recovery.”

