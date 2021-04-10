Southwest Virginia sheriffs concerned about pot legalization

At least two Southwest Virginia sheriffs say they’re concerned about the General Assembly’s decision to legalize marijuana.

On Wednesday, Virginia became the first Southern state to legalize marijuana, as lawmakers voted to approve Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed changes to a bill that will allow adults to possess and cultivate small amounts of the drug starting in July.

Northam’s amendments would accelerate the timeline of legislation by about three years, well before retail sales would begin.

Democrats say the bill was a matter of urgency, a necessary step to end what state figures show is a disparate treatment of people of color under current marijuana laws. Republicans, who overwhelmingly oppose the bill, railed against the latest version.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said his office doesn’t favor legislation legalizing any mind-altering recreational drug. One main concern Andis has is reports from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the potential impact on youth.

“The legalization of marijuana will be more available and accessible for use by children since adult growers, users will be able to cultivate and possess marijuana at home,” the sheriff said.