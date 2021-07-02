Southwest Virginia man pleads guilty to child porn charge

ABINGDON, Va. — A Lebanon, Virginia, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to using the online messaging application KIK to distribute images of child pornography to undercover law enforcement officers, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to court documents, Matthew Thompson, 40, used KIK, an application where individuals create usernames and can send messages online, to communicate with others he believed to be interested in trading images of child pornography, prosecutors said in a news release. In June 2020, undercover law enforcement officers identified Thompson’s KIK username, “gbrown20201,” as being responsible for distributing child pornography by posting such materials onto a KIK chatroom messaging board frequented by individuals interested in child pornography images, the release states.

A Texas investigation subsequently revealed that Thompson distributed at least nine images of child pornography between the dates of July 24-July 31, 2020, and received additional child pornography materials, the release states.

Thompson pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly distributing one or more visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct that has been mailed or transported in interstate or foreign commerce. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 29 and faces an agreed-upon sentence of 60-72 months in prison.