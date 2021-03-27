 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southwest Virginia airports receive funding
0 comments
top story

Southwest Virginia airports receive funding

{{featured_button_text}}
BHC 02142021 Virginia Highlands Airport Runway 05

Artist's rendering of the Virginia Highlands Airport runway extension from 4,400 feet to 5,500 feet.

 Artist's Rendering
BHC logo square

Three Southwest Virginia airports are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair runways and hangars, according to the Virginia Aviation Board.

On Friday, the board awarded more than $6.54 million to 27 airports across Virginia. The money will be used to fund 40 projects that will improve airports and the services they provide, the board said in a news release.

“Public-use airports in Virginia are vital to the success of any region’s economic development efforts,” said Board Chairman Rod Hall. “Our investment in these 27 airports will only help the communities they serve.”

In Southwest Virginia, Lonesome Pine Airport in Wise County is set to receive $480,000 for runway rehabilitation. Last year, the airport also received $655,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration through the CARES Act for the project.

The funding will be used to improve the airport’s runway, which has aging pavement, according to Airport Manager Jarrod Powers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Aviation supporter Jack Kennedy, a Wise County resident and board member, said he is pleased with the award. Kennedy’s board term ends this summer.

Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon will receive $334,000, the release states. The airport has received millions of dollars in recent years to expand its runway. Last year, it received $2.2 million through the CARES Act for the project. Virginia Highlands is now planning the project’s fifth phase.

Tazewell County Airport will receive $400,000 from the board. The airport is expected to prepare the site for a hangar.

The Virginia airport receiving the most funding in this award cycle is Danville Regional Airport, which was awarded more than $1.1 million for taxiway and hangar site development projects, the release states.

Other large projects include more than $1 million to support runway, taxiway and apron rehabilitation projects at Gordonsville Municipal Airport; $872,000 for runway rehabilitation and grading at Lake Country Regional Airport; and $464,000 for runway extension at Stafford Regional Airport.

Mark Flynn, director of the Virginia Department of Aviation, said, “We had a terrific mix of small, medium and large improvement projects that went before the Board of Aviation. And the $6.54 million the Board approved is one of the largest awards ever to support general aviation regional, community and local service airports in Virginia.”

The board said aviation is a $23 billion economic engine that employs more than 146,000 people and pays more than $7.7 billion in wages across the 66 public-use airports in Virginia.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville
Latest Headlines

WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville

A veterinarian with a heart for small-town life has opened a new practice in Saltville, improving the lives of four-legged clients and their owners. It was probably no surprise to her family and friends when Erin Griffin opened her small animal practice in January, as far as the crow flies from her former high school and next door to her church, Madam Russell Methodist Church.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts