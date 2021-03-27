Southwest Virginia airports receive funding

Three Southwest Virginia airports are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair runways and hangars, according to the Virginia Aviation Board.

On Friday, the board awarded more than $6.54 million to 27 airports across Virginia. The money will be used to fund 40 projects that will improve airports and the services they provide, the board said in a news release.

“Public-use airports in Virginia are vital to the success of any region’s economic development efforts,” said Board Chairman Rod Hall. “Our investment in these 27 airports will only help the communities they serve.”

In Southwest Virginia, Lonesome Pine Airport in Wise County is set to receive $480,000 for runway rehabilitation. Last year, the airport also received $655,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration through the CARES Act for the project.

The funding will be used to improve the airport’s runway, which has aging pavement, according to Airport Manager Jarrod Powers.

Aviation supporter Jack Kennedy, a Wise County resident and board member, said he is pleased with the award. Kennedy’s board term ends this summer.