Southwest Va. economic development projects selected for possible funding

Eleven economic development projects designed to benefit localities in the coalfield region have been selected for possible grant approval from the Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, announced the grants Thursday under the program, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME) and funded by the Federal Power Plus Pilot Program.

“Reclaiming abandoned mine land is critical to economic development and job creation in Southwest Virginia,” Griffith said in a news release. “The federal AML Pilot program, which I championed in the U.S House of Representatives, offers a boost to our efforts in the coalfields to diversify the economy, support infrastructure upgrades, improve the environment and attract new opportunities. The projects benefiting from this round of funding highlight the value of abandoned mine land reclamation.”

In Norton, Country Cabin II may be awarded $35,000. The music venue along the Crooked Road would make improvements to become a year-round site, according to the news release.

Also in Norton, industrial site development aimed at attracting new manufacturing businesses may be granted $1.41 million. A grain processing, storage and distribution terminal in Norton has also been selected for a possible $2 million grant.

Project Greenhouse in Russell County may be awarded $2 million. It would allow for construction of a commercial greenhouse with proper infrastructure in the county, the release states.