South Holston dam closing some areas temporarily
South Holston dam closing some areas temporarily

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- The South Holston Dam Visitor Center parking lot, north picnic area and parking lot, and top of the dam will be closed through Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority.

TVA Dam Safety will perform routine inspections and maintenance at the dam, including sending divers underwater to inspect the dam. TVA has invested more than $400 million in dam safety projects since 2010, and regularly performs inspections and maintenance to all 49 TVA dams to ensure their safety and reliability, according to a news release.

